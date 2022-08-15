J. Gumbo's to reopen downtown under new ownership

Folks visiting downtown Terre Haute will once again be able to taste Bumble Bee Stew, Drunken Chicken, Jambalaya and other J. Gumbo’s favorites.
Adam Dalton, a 2005 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, purchased the New Orleans-style restaurant franchise in early July. The restaurant has been closed for more than a month.
"I have been in the restaurant industry my whole life and the dream has always been to have my own place," Dalton said. "I was familiar with the place and with the product and know the bar area, so when I saw it was for sale ... it turned out that I was able to get it, so we made it happen," he said.
J. Gumbo's is slated to have a "soft" opening midweek, followed later with a formal opening.
The restaurant will be open six days a week, instead of five days. The new hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
"We are definitely going to be opening for dinner and as soon as I have (alcohol) licensing from the state, will look to open the bar back as well," Dalton said.
"I hope to have a menu of New Orleans classic cocktails along with plenty of local favorites targeted at professionals and people who enjoy craft cocktails and beer," he said.
Dalton said he has been a restaurant professional for nearly 20 years, most notably as general manager of a Longnecks Sports Grill in northern Kentucky from 2012 to 2016.
He has worked at several Terre Haute restaurant businesses. The most recent was The Verve from 2018 to 2021, and he also worked as bartender at Bosco Bar from 2021 until last month.
The first franchise for J. Gumbo’s Cajun Joint was opened at Fifth and Wabash Avenue in January 2011 by Jeff Habermel, a native of New Albany who came to Terre Haute with the Air National Guard.
"We took over ownership of the franchise from the previous owner, Jeff, in early July and for right now our main focus is to make our Terre Haute location the best it can be," Dalton said.
His mother, Cindy Marshall, is helping him get started and is working with bookkeeping.
And if concerned about finding a place to park, Dalton said the business will once again offer validation for guest parking at the next door Sky Garden parking garage.
