With a focus on the care of dogs and cats, Terre Haute restaurant J. Ford’s Black Angus is announcing the results of its “Coat Check for A Cause.”
The chef-owned restaurant just wrapped its seventh annual fundraiser, which collects tips and donations at the restaurant’s coat check during the winter months. The donation, which totals $1,500 for the Terre Haute Humane Society, also includes funds contributed personally by owners Jeff and Kelly Ford. The Fords have two dogs, Daphne and Fiona, who are local rescue dogs.
The Fords have been generous supporters of projects involving pets over the years. The couple donated funds to construct a pet waste station on Seventh Street downtown in 2018.
Co-owner Kelly Ford says she’s always touched by the amount of money customers donate to the cause. Created in 2016, the fundraiser continues to grow. Ford says donations have increased 100% over the years, not due to the increase in customers, but the increase in generosity from the community. Additional funds will also be donated to Sullivan County in the wake of April’s tornado devastation.
“We are ‘dog people’, we have two dogs of our own and have also had cats, so doing something for animals has always been a priority,” Kelly Ford explains. “People do like to give a dollar for the coat check, but then they learn that the money goes directly to the Humane Society and they’re then reaching into their pockets to up the donation. It really is a community donation that’s coming from the restaurant.”
The Terre Haute Humane Society has created an “Amazon Wish List” for those who would like to donate physical items. They are constantly accepting donations, both supplies and monetary.
