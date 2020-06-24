Chef-owned restaurant J. Ford’s Black Angus is supporting the Terre Haute Humane Society.
During the society's annual telethon on Wednesday, J. Ford’s owners Jeff and Kelly Ford presented a check for $1,600.
The funds were raised through the restaurant’s fourth annual “Coat Check for a Cause.” Tips and donations were compiled during the winter months, in addition to funds contributed personally via the Fords. The Ford’s two dogs, Daphne and Fiona, who are rescues, also attended the check presentation.
“We always look forward to making this presentation to the Humane Society; not only does it give us those warm and fuzzy feelings for animals in our community, but I’m honored to be able to make the donation with help from our wonderful and generous customers at J. Ford’s,” Kelly Ford said in a news release.
The Fords are longtime contributors and supporters of the Terre Haute Human Society. They encourage others to donate to the THHS in any capacity, whether monetary donations, supplies or time.
J. Ford’s Black Angus is currently closed due to COVID-19, but plans to re-open on July 10.
