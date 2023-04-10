On Tuesday, Ivy Tech alumni, friends and people across Indiana can participate in Ivy Tech Day, the College’s first Day of Giving.
Starting at midnight (or 12:01 a.m. Tuesday), for 24 hours – west central Indiana community members can support Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle and its students. The Ivy Tech Foundation, which is organizing the event, seeks to reach 600 gifts in recognition of the college’s 60th anniversary.
In addition to making gifts online at bit.ly/thivytechday, those interested in supporting Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle on Tuesday can visit participating local businesses that have pledged to donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle.
- Chick-Fil-A — Mention Ivy Tech Spirit Day for a portion of the proceeds to support Ivy Tech
- Culver’s — Make a purchase and 10% of proceeds will go to support Ivy Tech
- Federal Coffee+Fine Foods — Grab a coffee, treat, or meal to support Ivy Tech or enjoy a cleverly crafted drink made especially for Ivy Tech Day
- Azzip Pizza — Dine in or place an order online with code GIVEBACK04 to support Ivy Tech
- Maggie and Moe’s — Shop at Poplar Flowers & Décor, Maggie & Moe’s at the Sycamore Farmhouse, or at Maggie & Moe’s Coffee Shop at Regional Hospital to support Ivy Tech
- WaterTower Estates — WaterTower Estates has created a limited-edition Ivy Tech Traminette – a white table wine. Ivy Tech receives a portion of the proceeds for each bottle sold.
- 100.7 Mix FM — Brooke from the Mix Morning Show will be broadcasting live from Federal Coffee+Fine Food from 7-9 a.m. Anyone can stop by and snap a selfie for a chance to win a prize pack.
Based on the most recent economic value report, the Terre Haute campus contributes $1.79 million annually to the region’s economy, including a net impact of $154.4 million from alumni working in west central Indiana.
Contribute by visiting bit.ly/thivytechday. Suporters can wear green and share videos and photos on social media showing. Use the hashtags #give2ivy and #growivygrow to show support, and follow the progress on Facebook and Instagram.
