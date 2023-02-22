Ivy Tech Community College and the Vigo County School Corp. have partnered to provide dual enrollment opportunities for high school students. Students in Vigo County will come to the Ivy Tech campus in Terre Haute for classes that count toward high school graduation and college credit.
A pilot program of the partnership launched in June of last year and welcomed nearly 20 students to Ivy Tech to participate in a career exploration course.
The pilot program was designed to encourage students to explore career options they might not have considered before.
“We want them to know there are many different fields they can go into,” said Ivy Tech’s assistant professor of academic skills, Lisa Jeffers. “We hope they will be better equipped to make educated choices about their future.”
The goal is that this partnership will help students discover their passions, get a head start on their education, and make a smooth transition onto a college campus after graduation.
Apart from dual enrollment, another opportunity for high school students to earn Ivy Tech credit is through dual-credit courses offered at their high school. These courses are free for high school students and, in some cases, can allow students to earn an Ivy Tech certificate or credential before graduating high school. Dual-credit courses are available at all Wabash Valley high schools.
To learn more about Ivy Tech Community College’s dual enrollment opportunities, visit http://bit.ly/ 3UJrh9E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.