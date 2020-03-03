Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will offer walk-in advising and registration for classes 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at its 8000 S. Education Drive campus.
With two weeks remaining for students to enroll in spring classes, which begin March 16, Ivy Tech hopes to help students complete emrollment steps, all of which must be completed before registration.
According to a news release from Ivy Tech Terre Haute marketing and communication director Sarah DeWeese, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, meet with academic advisors and learn more about assessment options.
For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.
New students can take the first step and complete the Ivy Tech application online at ivytech.edu/applynow and review steps to enroll at ivytech.edu/enroll. Anyone considering college can also sign up for a campus visit at www.ivytech.edu/visitus.
