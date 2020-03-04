For healthcare professionals who wish to earn a magnetic resonance credential, Ivy Tech Community College is set to begin offering an online MR certificate; classes start in June.
Qualified healthcare professionals who are credentialed and work in radiography, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy, or sonography are eligible to apply.
Certificate completion qualifies individuals to take MR board exams, and the certificate is recognized by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. To fulfill the MR certificate’s clinical training requirement, Ivy Tech will help students find placement at clinical sites, if needed, at locations throughout the United States.
“The training is designed for credentialed technologists who wish to potentially earn higher salaries by becoming MR board-certified,” said Melanie Castle, Ivy Tech assistant professor of medical imaging.
The certificate is offered completely online for the instructive component and can be completed in less than one year. The certificate is one of only a few short-term MR training options in Indiana and the surrounding region.
The MR certificate is financial aid eligible and requires students to complete 18 to 24 credit hours depending on their need for clinical experience. Students who are already employed in the field may be able to count their employment toward clinical requirements.
Classes begin each semester. There is no enrollment cap on online courses, but enrollment space is limited for clinical classes.
To learn more about eligibility requirements, contact Melanie Castle at mcastle@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2376. To sign up, individuals must apply and enroll at Ivy Tech Community College and also apply and be admitted to the MR program. Apply online at ivytech.edu/apply-now. Find the MRI program application at ivytech.edu/medical-imaging and click “Terre Haute” under “Locations.”
