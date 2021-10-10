In January 2022, Ivy Tech Community College will offer a new certificate in Applied Organizational Leadership Studies to provide businesses with short-term training for new managers, team leaders or anyone looking to advance to a leadership role.
The certificate offers practical, industry-specific training in the hard and soft-skills required to not only lead teams, but to help lead organizational growth.
Ivy Tech created the AOLS program in response to employer needs in many industries, including health care, manufacturing and service industries.
Students in the AOLS program will receive individualized training specific to their industry, and potentially training specific to their current position. Courses will be offered in a blended format with once per week in-person meetings, and an online component that students can complete on days and times they choose.
Students can start the AOLS program in January and finish by the end of July. Financial aid is available to eligible individuals.
Companies interested in their employees participating in the AOLS program can partner with Ivy Tech to eliminate all up-front costs for employees through the Achieve Your Degree program. Through the partnership, Ivy Tech will defer all tuition until the end of the semester, and students would only owe what is not covered by financial aid or their company’s educational benefits plan.
Companies interested in offering the AOLS certificate to their employees should contact Rod Dowell at 812-298-2492 or rdowell3@ivytech.edu. Individuals interested in learning more should contact Ivy Tech Terre Haute at ivytech.edu/visitus and ask about the AOLS program.
“The pandemic has resulted in a decreased workforce in many industries, and businesses have promoted or hired new employees who may have technical skills but lack leadership skills,” said Sarah Shepler, Ivy Tech business administration program chair. “Through statewide research, Ivy Tech discovered that our industry partners need employees to develop skills beyond day-to-day management. They need employees to learn strategic leadership skills to help advance their organizations, navigate turbulent times, and help develop other employees. Ivy Tech’s new AOLS certificate will prepare students to help their organizations grow.”
“A nurse promoted to a charge nurse, a CNC operator promoted to a supervisor, or a food service worker promoted to management are all examples of positions that would benefit from leadership education,” said Shepler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.