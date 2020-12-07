Ivy Tech to host virtual enrollment events before winter break

Ivy Tech Community College will host two virtual enrollment events in December before winter break.
Those who wish to enroll in January classes must RSVP to attend the events Dec. 10 or Dec. 16 to start or complete course registration. Ivy Tech offices will be closed during winter break, Dec. 25 through Jan. 3.
Ivy Tech spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Most classes are eight-weeks in length and are offered in a variety of formats, including virtual, online, hybrid and in-person.
Scholarships for high school December graduates are available.
Ivy Tech continues to offer tuition-free, short-term certificates to those who qualify through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program. Eligible individuals can earn tuition-free certificates to prepare for a career quickly. Certificates also count toward associate degrees, providing a tuition-free head start on a college education.
Prospective students can RSVP for Virtual Enrollment events or request information about college funding options at ivytech.edu/visitus
