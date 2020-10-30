Ivy Tech to host virtual ‘College 101’ event

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will host a virtual ‘College 101’ event Thursday, Nov.  beginning at 6 p.m. 

During the event, participants will learn more about what Ivy Tech offers, including numerous associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, and transfer options.

Interested participants must RSVP to attend. During College 101, attendees can choose to learn more about one of Ivy Tech’s seven schools:

• School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science

• School of Arts, Sciences & Education.

• School of Business, Logistics, & Supply Chain

• School of Health Sciences

• School of Information Technology

• School of Public Affairs & Social Services

• School of Nursing

College 101 participants can also learn about scholarships and financial aid available, including tuition-free certificates offered through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.

To RSVP for College 101, visit ivytech.edu/college101 

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s — ivytech.edu/terrehaute — service area includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.

