Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will host an information session from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about tuition assistance available to McDonald's employees.
Open to current McDonald's employees and anyone interested in a McDonald's career, the session will be in Room E110 at the main campus, 8000 S. Education Drive.
Attendees can expect to learn about online and evening classes and scheduling options for working adults, according to a news release from Ivy Tech Terre Haute executive director of marketing and communications, Sarah DeWeese.
In January, McDonald’s and Ivy Tech announced a statewide partnership to make college more affordable and offer training to the future workforce.
Through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program, restaurant employees who work a minimum of 90 days at 15 hours per week will be eligible for tuition assistance of up to $2,500 per year as a crew member and up to $3,000 per year as a manager.
The partnership with Ivy Tech will allow some McDonald’s training and classes to translate into Ivy Tech credits, according to the news release.
“We’re happy to partner with Ivy Tech as an affordable higher education option for our employees,” said Jami Kasprzyk, who along with husband, Nick, own and operate nine McDonald’s restaurants in the Wabash Valley and employ approximately 550 members of the local community.
“The McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program has provided scholarships for many years, but what’s particularly exciting about using those dollars at Ivy Tech is the potential for our students to earn course credits for on-the-job training they already receive as part of their McDonald’s career,” Kasprzyk said.
To RSVP to attend the information session at Ivy Tech, visit ivytech.edu/visitus. Enrollment is still open for Ivy Tech classes that start March 16. Applications are being accepted for Ivy Tech classes that start in June and August.
