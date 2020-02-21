Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute will host its Community Health and Wellness Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5.
More than 20 health and wellness organizations will attend to provide free health screenings and other wellness services to the community.
Union Health will provide free health screenings including those for blood pressure and glucose and cholesterol. They will also offer training on hands-only CPR.
Hamilton Center will offer tips on managing stress. First Financial Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank and Fifth Third Bank will offer ways to improve financial health.
Ivy Tech medical assisting students will provide blood pressure screenings. A new participant this year is Grief Share, a grief recovery support group.
Participating organizations to-date include: Anthem, Baesler’s Market, Chances and Services for Youth, Covering Kids & Families, CPC Crisis Pregnancy Center, Delta Dental, Fifth Third Bank, First Financial Bank, Gordon Chiropractic, Grief Share, Hamilton Center, Habitat for Humanity, IU Health Community Health, Ivy Tech Medical Assisting program, Ivy Tech Respiratory Therapy program, Intrepid, J’s Bikes, Sam’s Club, Sullivan County Community Hospital Fitness Center, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Union Health, Valley Professionals Community Health Center, Vivid Smiles, Wabash Valley Health Center, Westminster Village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.