Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with Union Health, will host a free Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
The event location is Ivy Tech, 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute, Community Room and Room E102.
More than 25 community partners will be present to answer questions and help guests take steps toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of free resources and health screenings including – glucose/cholesterol screenings, bone density scans, lung function screenings, CPR education, and more.
The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the south and clocktower lots.
