Ivy Tech Terre Haute will host its third annual Bingo Benefit at Ivy Tech’s Center of Excellence1798 E. Industrial Drive on Saturday.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 4:30 p.m. At 5:45 p.m., there will be an intermission. Bingo continues at 6:15 p.m. Prizes include more than 20 designer Coach handbags.
The event was created by Deanna King, an employee of Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle. Proceeds will benefit one of the campus’ priority areas, as well as continue to support the Deanna King Endowed Scholarship.
The event is open to the public. Attendees must be 18 or older to play. To register, visit bit.ly/3FMXUgZ
