Ivy Tech Terre Haute student awarded national scholarship

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute student, Shawn Pendergraf, is one of two students nationally to earn the 2021 GEICO Pathway to Completion Associate Degree Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to two Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society members who have held significant leadership positions on their college campuses or in their communities. Pendergraf is the first recipient from an Indiana college since the scholarship was established in 2014.
Pendergraf completed a technical certificate in addiction studies in May 2021 and is now completing an associate degree in human services at Ivy Tech Terre Haute. While working toward his degree, he gained employment as a peer recovery coach at the Wabash Valley Recovery Center.
“This scholarship is very special. ... I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Pendergraf.
Pendergraf joined Phi Theta Kappa, the official honor society for two-year colleges, as a means to connect with people who had a similar desire to excel academically. He has served as PTK’s regional vice president and the Ivy Tech Terre Haute PTK chapter president. In the last five years, the PTK Ivy Tech Terre Haute chapter has earned several awards.
Pendergraf has also been recognized for his leadership as a recipient of the Terre Haute Bowen Scholarship, the Students First Scholarship presented by First Financial Bank, and the Bill Kauffman Legacy of Community Leadership Award.
Upon completion of his Human Services degree, Pendergraf plans to transfer to Indiana State University to continue his education and work to earn a master’s degree in social work.
