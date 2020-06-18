Enrollment for the fall semester at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, which begins Aug. 24, is now open.
Ivy Tech will offer in-person classes in addition to virtual, online, and flexible classes that give students the option to attend online or in-person.
“We look forward to welcoming students to campus in a measured way, with some classes offered in-person and others virtually or online, in an effort to keep the overall number of people on campus low,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor.
At Ivy Tech Terre Haute, in-person classes will primarily be offered in the schools of:
• Nursing and Health Sciences: nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, healthcare specialist, medical assisting, medical imaging, medical laboratory technology, paramedic science, respiratory therapy, surgical technology
• Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science: agriculture and precision agriculture, advanced automation and robotics technology, automotive and diesel technology, engineering technology, HVAC, industrial technology, machine tool technology
• Information Technology: database management, informatics, software development, server administration, network infrastructure
Most general education, business, and liberal arts courses will continue to be offered virtually or online only.
Academic advisors can help clarify which specific classes are offered in-person, and students are encouraged to make an advising appointment if they have questions or need help choosing their classes in the format they need.
The college has established guiding principles for returning to campus which include social distancing guidelines, cleaning and preventive protocols, and a face covering policy. College guidelines in response to COVID-19 are posted online at ivytech.edu/COVID-19
To enroll in fall classes while college buildings are closed, students should contact Ivy Tech Terre Haute virtually at ivytech.edu/visitus
Also, staff are available to answer questions Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1p.m.) through live chat via Zoom, text, phone or email.
