Ivy Tech Terre Haute looks to develop future leaders

Vigo County residents Lori and Steve Danielson have established a new Ivy Tech-Terre Haute scholarship for high school seniors aimed at developing future leaders who hopefully will stay in the community.
On Monday, Ivy Tech and the Danielsons announced the Thrive On! scholarship, which will go to students who have demonstrated community involvement and leadership while in high school. The couple has been involved with Ivy Tech for several years.
"We felt a need to participate at a different level in bringing more of our students from high school toward a pathway of success in education," said Lori Danielson, who chairs the Ivy Tech Terre Haute regional board of trustees. "We want to provide support for those students who have already shown leadership in high school and are already involved in the community through volunteerism."
The new scholarship will support students both financially and through continued leadership development. Recipients will receive $1,000 annually and continue their leadership development at Ivy Tech through the Student Leadership Academy and as an Ivy Tech Student Ambassador.
The scholarship will be awarded to five students the first year, and there will be an additional five scholarships awarded in subsequent years; the first cohort will begin in the 2020-21 academic year. The Danielsons have made an initial five-year commitment to the program.
A committee will select the successful recipients, and the Danielsons will help select the scholarship recipients and mentor them. "We want to walk alongside them and help support them and cheer them" along the way, Lori Danielson said. The program involves "much more than financial support."
The Danielsons hope that sharing details about this new scholarship will inspire other community and business leaders to find ways to connect and support high school students to develop plans for their futures.
"Everyone is very aware of the challenges of workforce development in the community," said Steve Danielson. "We're hoping we can identify students and help them with leadership and education to hopefully stay in the community and benefit our companies and employers."
The Danielsons were inspired by the Robert and Terry Bowen, who created a scholarship in Indianapolis and have subsequently introduced that scholarship to Ivy Tech Terre Haute as the Elevate Scholarship.
To qualify for the Thrive On! Scholarship, students must demonstrate:
• At least two years of high school club participation [Key Club, JAG, Interact, DECA, etc.].
• Engagement and involvement in activities that support the local community.
• Evidence of career exploration [i.e. internship, employment, completion of ICE, etc.]
• Special consideration to students with high school attendance of greater than 90%.
“The Danielsons’ scholarship is unique and goes beyond removing financial barriers for students,” said Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks. “Studies show that students who are engaged on campus are more likely to succeed academically and achieve their goals. We are grateful to the Danielsons and their vision of supporting students beyond the classroom by providing them with the tools they need to succeed after graduation.”
High school age students in the Wabash Valley are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is Feb. 14 and students can apply online at www.ivytech.edu/thscholars. For assistance applying, students can contact the College Connection Coach at their school. Additional scholarships for high school seniors are offered, including a laptop scholarship which can be awarded in conjunction with other scholarships.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
