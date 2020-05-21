Ivy Tech Terre Haute has more than 1,100 graduates who have completed about 1,500 associate degrees or certificates with the conclusion of spring semester, the college announced in a news release.
In response to a graduate survey, Ivy Tech Terre Haute has made the decision to invite graduates to participate in the May 2021 commencement ceremony for a traditional in-person experience.
Graduates will also receive custom gift boxes this year with Ivy Tech keepsakes and will be recognized in Ivy Tech’s social media throughout the month of May.
“This year, more than ever, our faculty and staff have been inspired by the determination of our graduates. They are strong, resilient, and focused on their futures,” said Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor. “To our graduates: I look forward to congratulating you all in person at our ceremony next year. Although not as soon as I would like, postponing our ceremony will allow more students and their families to attend and celebrate in the safest possible environment.”
Graduates will enter the workforce in Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties and beyond. Some will also transfer to four-year institutions to continue their education.
The Ivy Tech Terre Haute Class of 2020 includes nearly 200 high school students. Most completed their Ivy Tech credentials at little or no cost by taking Ivy Tech dual credit classes at their high schools.
The majority of high school age graduates completed the “Start as a Sophomore” program to earn a 30-credit hour technical certificate that transfers to all Indiana public four-year institutions. High school students also earned certificates in career fields including healthcare, business, agriculture, machine tool technology, and welding.
Makynzie Gerig is a Sullivan High School student who completed the Ivy Tech Start as a Sophomore program. She will start as a sophomore at Indiana State University in the Honors College to major in mechanical engineering technology and minor in advanced manufacturing.
“Ivy Tech has allowed me to challenge myself throughout high school with my dual credit classes and prepare me for the classes I will be taking in the future,” she said. “I will now have a lot of my first year college classes out of the way because of the opportunities Ivy Tech has given me.”
Ivy Tech Terre Haute graduates are encouraged to share their success stories and photos at http://link.ivytech.edu/grad to be featured on social media throughout the month of May.
Ivy Tech registration is open for summer and fall. The first step to enroll is to apply at ivytech.edu/applynow. Contact Ivy Tech Terre Haute at ivytech.edu/visitus.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
