Ivy Tech Terre Haute Campus is planning a nine-day learning trip to London and the British Isles, May 11 to 19, 2020.
Students, faculty, and community members are all invited on this travel/study abroad opportunity led by Scott Powell, associate professor and global studies adviser. Enrollment ends Feb. 3.
Travelers will visit Killarney, Blarney, Dublin, Holyhead, British Midlands, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford and London.
The $3,500 trip cost includes round-trip flight, accommodations, tour transportation, breakfast, and some local dinners. The cost also includes entrances to the Kerry Bog Village Museum, Blarney Castle, the Book of Kells at the Trinity College Library, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Welsh Castle, Shakespeare’s birthplace, and Anne Hathaway’s cottage.
Travelers will enjoy guided sightseeing led by a full-time tour director and expert local guides. A payment plan is available to cover trip costs.
Powell said travelers and students can learn more during orientation and trip preparation meetings. For details and enrollment, contact Powell at spowell14@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2224.
