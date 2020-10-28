Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s Student Pantry will host a donation drive-through from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the main campus clocktower parking lot, 8000 S. Education Drive.
The pantry is accepting donations of nonperishable food, cleaning products, school supplies and personal hygiene products.
Pantry items in the Student Success Center are available to all Ivy Tech students in need of assistance. Due to the pandemic, the pantry has experienced an increased number of requests. The Ivy Tech Circle of Ivy philanthropy group has organized the donation drive-through to help meet the increased need for supplies.
Anyone unable to attend the donation drive-through can make a monetary donation at impact.ivytech.edu/COIDonationDrive; or email TerreHaute-Foundation@ivytech.edu to make donation arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.