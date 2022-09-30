Ivy Tech still growing, expanding opportunities

With the start of the 2022 academic year, Ivy Tech Community College continues to grow and expand opportunities for Hoosiers in West Central Indiana and throughout the state.
With affordable tuition, expanded enrollment in strategic programs, and campus enhancements, Ivy Tech serves the Wabash Valley by aligning with community needs and industry demands.
With rising costs of higher education impacting college attainment across the country, Ivy Tech Community College implemented cost-saving opportunities for Indiana students. Known as Ivy+, the college provides students with:
• Frozen tuition: The tuition cost for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years remains the same with no increase. The price per credit hour is $149.55, the lowest in Indiana.
• Ivy+ textbooks: The college provides all required textbooks at one price, eliminating the variable cost of textbooks each semester. For eligible students, required textbooks are free through the spring 2023 semester.
• Ivy+ tuition: Students who enroll in 12 credits per semester are eligible for free additional credits. With Ivy+ tuition, the tuition rate stays the same if students take 12, 13, 14, or 15 or more credits, allowing students to graduate faster and reduce the overall cost of education.
Accelerated degree program
One of the ways Ivy Tech provides convenient educational pathways is the associate accelerated program, known as ASAP. The ASAP program is a rigorous curriculum that allows recent high school graduates to earn their associate degree in 11 months.
ASAP classes are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The students in the program are part of small, supportive groups known as cohorts. In addition, a dedicated ASAP coordinator helps students navigate the program, identify academic and career goals, and map out a clear path to success.
ASAP graduates leave with not just an associate degree, but with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce and additional academic programs. Ivy Tech has transfer partnerships with many schools in Indiana. Students can save up to $10,000 on the cost of their bachelor’s degree by transferring their Ivy Tech degree to a four-year college.
Classes for the ASAP program are currently held at Ivy Tech’s Greencastle site. The program begins every August and is open to anyone under the age of 22 who had a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
This summer nine students graduated from the ASAP program with their associate degrees, and six of them plan to transfer to a four-year college to pursue their bachelor’s degrees. Currently, 15 students are enrolled in the 2022-23 cohort. As the program continues to grow, opportunities to serve more students in the region could be considered.
Modern, state-of-the-art labs
The 2021-22 academic year brought generous support from Union Health Foundation and Trans-Care Ambulance, among others. The gifts enabled Ivy Tech to complete renovations of the laboratories and classrooms within the School of Health Sciences, specifically the respiratory sciences and paramedic sciences programs.
The renovations to the classrooms and laboratories mirror the industry environment and better prepare students for their clinical experience and their future careers, in addition to offering simulated experiences. Students in the respiratory sciences and paramedic sciences program were able to begin using the new facilities this fall.
Industry partnerships
Ivy Tech’s core mission is to support the needs of our local industry partners by providing a skilled workforce and closing skills gaps that exist in various fields.
This past year, Ivy Tech launched two apprenticeship programs to meet workforce demands: the Automotive Apprenticeship Program and the Nursing Apprenticeship Program. Both programs are registered with the Department of Labor.
The Automotive Apprenticeship Program is tailored to meet workforce demands by recruiting and training skilled automotive technicians. Toyota of Terre Haute and Terre Haute Chevy each had an apprentice and both students were offered full-time employment as automotive technicians.
Ivy Tech, WorkOne, and Union Health launched a Nursing Apprenticeship Program. This year, seven students were selected to begin on-the-job training while completing their coursework.
At Union Health, the students complete modules that are aligned with the topics they are studying in the classroom. In addition to Union Health funding the educational costs, students also receive a generous living stipend and uniform allowance.
Ivy Tech classes begin every August, October, January, March, and June. Those interested still have time to apply and enroll for classes that begin on Oct. 24 and Jan. 17.
Students can choose from nearly 50 programs, which lead to high-value careers here in the Wabash Valley or allow students to transfer their associate degree to any Indiana public four-year college. Anyone interested in getting started at Ivy Tech should apply at ivytech.edu/applynow or contact Ivy Tech at 812-298-2280.
— This article was submitted by Ivy Tech Community College.
