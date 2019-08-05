Ivy Tech Terre Haute will host an informational session on how to pay for college from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the college, 8000 S. Education Drive.
Attendees will learn about financial aid, grants, scholarships and free career training funded by the Indiana Workforce Ready Grant.
Fall classes start August 26 and there is still time to apply and enroll.
To RSVP to attend or request information, contact Amanda Cox at acox87@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2232.
Anyone considering enrolling at Ivy Tech for the fall semester can get started by applying online at ivytech.edu/applynow.
For help applying, visit the Terre Haute main campus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, or call 812-298-2280.
