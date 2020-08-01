Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute has selected its high school Class of 2020 scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year
Each year, Ivy Tech Terre Haute offers scholarships exclusively for high school seniors, which include the Chancellor’s Scholarship, Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship, Laptop Scholarships and the Thrive On! Scholarship.
Briana Lester, graduate of Linton High School, received the most comprehensive high school scholarship, the Chancellor’s Award Scholarship. The scholarship will provide 100% assistance for tuition, technology fees and books for four semesters of study. Lester will pursue an associate degree in diagnostic medical sonography.
“I’m very lucky and blessed to have this opportunity,” said Lester. “I’ve always been drawn to the healthcare field and sonography stood out to me. Ivy Tech is a close representative of home for me, and I feel like I belong there.”
Kyndall Fields, graduate of West Vigo High School, is one of 20 Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship recipients. At Ivy Tech she plans to pursue an associate degree in medical imaging to become a radiologic technologist and hopes to work locally at Union Hospital after graduation.
“I’m extremely thankful for the scholarship,” said Fields. “I’m the first person in my family to go to college and the scholarship will help. I will be working full time this summer, and part time when college starts in fall.”
The Thrive On! Scholarship was recently established by Steve and Lori Danielson with the vision of developing future community leaders. Scholarship recipients are provided with holistic support and receive a $1,000 annual scholarship for up to two years in addition to leadership development opportunities. These cholars are selected for their community engagement and career preparation activities during high school.
Wesley Langley is one of five Thrive On! Scholars for the 2020-21 academic year who exhibit a strong commitment to community service. Langley is a graduate of Clay City High School and will pursue an associate degree in elementary education.
“The Thrive On! Scholarship will help me a lot and I’m excited to continue to gain leadership experience at Ivy Tech and meet new people,” said Langley.
High school scholarships are just a few among the many available at Ivy Tech Terre Haute. More than $300,000 in scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-21 academic year to Ivy Tech Terre Haute students.
There is still funding available to attend Ivy Tech Terre Haute for the Fall 2020 Semester, and classes begin August 24. Take the first step and apply at ivytech.edu/applynow.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute.
