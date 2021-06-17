Ivy Tech seeks to make college affordable

Ivy Tech Community College is taking several steps to make college more affordable.
Textbooks will be free for students for the upcoming academic year, and the college will hold tuition flat for the next two years, the college announced Wednesday.
In addition, the college has a new tuition model in which full-time resident students will pay the same tuition rate if they are enrolled in 12 or more credits. If a student takes 12 credits, 15, or even 24 credits in a given term, the cost of tuition will be the same for the student.
Tuition will be $2,243 per semester for a full-time resident student taking 12 or more credit hours for fall 2021 and spring 2022; that rate will remain in effect for 2022-23.
The Ivy Tech state board of trustees recently approved the new tuition model, called Ivy+. The changes are focused on “making college more affordable, ensuring students have equitable access, transparency of cost, on-time completion, and a seamless experience,” according to a college news release.
In another change, the cost of textbooks/course materials will be a regularly assessed fee, adopted at $19 per credit hour for the next two years.
But as part of the Ivy+ rollout, Ivy Tech will cover the cost of textbooks for students in the 2021-22 academic year through the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or federal stimulus/COVID relief funding. [That does not include dual credit, non-credit and apprenticeship/building trades].
“Research shows that 65% of college students forego buying a textbook with the biggest reason that they cannot afford them. Often financial aid and scholarships do not cover course materials. Our goal is to ensure every student has their textbooks the first day of class,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president, in a statement.
Dom Chase, Ivy Tech senior vice president of business affairs, said the college is now using a predominantly eight-week course model “so it is more important than ever that students have those course materials on the first day.”
Ivy Tech wants to ensure students “are equipped to succeed, and students do need to have the books in order to be successful,” he said.
The college will look to see if it can continue to offer free textbooks in 2022-23 using federal stimulus/recovery dollars, he said.
In moving to a set textbook/course material fee per credit hour, “We’re able to become a bulk purchaser on behalf of students” and negotiate the best possible pricing, Chase said. However, students will be able to opt out of the textbook fee on a per semester basis, for example, if they are able to obtain the textbooks less expensively on the open market.
While Ivy Tech, similar to other community colleges across the country, has had a drop in enrollment this past year, “Our focus is on reopening this fall; we know so many of our students need that in-person support. We are expecting to see more students return once we get back to in-person,” Chase said.
For more information, visit IvyTech.edu/Tuition
