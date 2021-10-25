Ivy Tech scholarships exclusively for high school seniors

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute offers several scholarships exclusively for high school seniors, and the applications are now open for the 2022-23 academic year.
Seniors can apply for the Chancellor’s Award Scholarship, Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship, Laptop Scholarships, and the Thrive On! Scholarship to attend Ivy Tech in fall 2022.
The Laptop Scholarship is a unique scholarship and can be awarded in conjunction with other Ivy Tech scholarships.
“Technology is a critical factor in determining students’ success,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “We have continually increased the number of laptops awarded, but recognize there is still an unmet need. Increasing the number of laptop scholarships is one of our ‘INvest in Ivy Tech’ fundraising campaign priorities. Our vision is to ensure equal access to technology by providing qualified students with laptops or tablets.”
High school seniors who will graduate with a GPA above 3.5 are eligible to apply for the Chancellor’s Award Scholarship, the most comprehensive of all scholarships, providing 100% in-state assistance for tuition, technology fees and books for four semesters of study.
Seniors who will graduate with an honors diploma are eligible to apply for the Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship, which provides $750 per semester.
High school seniors who are involved in school clubs or community volunteerism are eligible to apply for the Thrive On! Scholarship. Recipients participate in Ivy Tech student leadership programming and are awarded a $1,000 annual scholarship.
Scholarships for high school seniors are just a few of the many scholarships available at Ivy Tech. More than $200,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students to attend Ivy Tech Terre Haute in the 2022-23 academic year. Apply for Ivy Tech scholarships at ivytech.edu/thscholars.
