Ivy Tech scholarship for African-American students accepting applications

The ELEVATE: Minority Scholars Achievement Program at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute is now accepting applications for a scholarship for African-American students.
In addition to financial support, the program offers a holistic approach to student success. Ten recipients will participate in professional development activities and mentoring, and will receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend Ivy Tech Terre Haute, renewable for up to two years.
“The ELEVATE program is more than just a scholarship, it is mentorship. It provides students the opportunity to build strong friendships and strong connections,” said Sonja Jordan, ELEVATE coordinator. “I look forward to reading applications and meeting our future scholars.”
The ELEVATE program was modeled after the Bowen Scholarship Program at the Ivy Tech Indianapolis campus. Due to the program’s success in Indianapolis, Bob and Terry Bowen provided funding to start the ELEVATE: Minority Scholars Achievement Program in Terre Haute in 2019. Additional local donors have also joined the Bowens in supporting the ELEVATE scholar program.
To apply for the ELEVATE program, visit ivytech.edu/thscholars and click the application link. Current ELEVATE scholars do not need to re-apply. An essay and references are required, so applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 14, 2021 to start Ivy Tech classes in fall 2021.
The ELEVATE program is one of many scholarships offered at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute. To learn more and apply for all scholarships, visit ivytech.edu/scholarships.
