Ivy Tech recognizes THSB as 'Outstanding Alumni Employer'

Terre Haute Savings Bank on Thursday was named the inaugural recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Employer Award from Ivy Tech Community College, Terre Haute campus.
“The nominations came from our alumni counsel, people who are very connected in the community, who looked at the three pillars — commitment to education, commitment to the community and commitment to hiring our students, and Terre Haute Savings Bank checks all those boxes for sure,” said Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor of the Terre Haute campus.
THSB, Crooks said, has been “a pillar in our community and has been for many years. For us, they have been a strong partner, hiring our students and encourage continued education and support that through scholarship dollars.”
Terre Haute Savings Bank has supported the Ivy Tech “Futures Unlimited Scholarship Fund” since 2009 which aids first-time Ivy Tech students. The bank was established on Dec. 1, 1869, with the original name as Terre Haute Savings Bank, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It has been FDIC insured since March 28, 1957, according to the FDIC.
Terre Haute Savings Bank has 15 Ivy Tech alumni employed at its main bank at 533 Ohio St. and three current Ivy Tech students.
Victoria Barrett, vice president of loan operations and audit officer, has worked at the bank for 20 years. She is a 1998 graduate of Ivy Tech, who continued her education at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for a bachelor’s degree.
“I lost my job and so I was at workforce management and they hooked me up with Ivy Tech,” said Barrett, who now serves on Ivy Tech Terre Haute Alumni Council. “I think the most important part was when I got to Ivy Tech, my first class was an accounting class so I knew I wanted to be an accountant. That is where I started and worked at Terre Haute Savings Bank and I have been in a lot of different areas of the bank, but accounting was my passion.
“Ivy Tech was a wonderful place to go, just to be able to be on campus and interact with other students,” Barrett said, adding Ivy Tech also offers education for agriculture, mechanics and other hands-on learning experiences.
Barrett said she is excited the bank is the first employer chosen for the new award, which will be presented bi-annually to organizations in the Wabash Valley.
“Terre Haute Savings Bank and all the employees do something for the community, whether giving money or volunteering,” Barrett said.
Bank President Bart Colwell said “Ivy Tech has recognized the partnership that we have with them and so many of our employees have attended or taken classes at Ivy Tech or graduated from Ivy Tech, so we have had a long working partnership,” Colwell said. “I think Ivy Tech presents meaningful work place education and training opportunities for students who are coming out of high school and employers who want to increase work force education and training.”
Colwell said the bank makes an effort to be involved in the community.
“We all talk about making our community a better place to live and the way we do that is to be engaged,” Colwell said.
Ivy Tech graduates employed at Terre Haute Savings Bank include Kayla Favre, Kelsey VanGilder, Kim Garza, Sue Lytle, Barrett, Tami Kolodziej, David Stevenson, Sharon Robb-Chakerian, Rene Goddard, Stephanie Stephens, Andi Nees, Alex Morin, Laura Griffin, Ana Phillips, and Crystal Hoover. Current Ivy Tech students include Cassy Crichfield, Desiree Shafer, and Ashley Engle.
