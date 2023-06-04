Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with national nonprofit, Jobs for the Future, will offer five Google Certificates at no cost to students as part of the College’s Ivy+ IT Academy.
Courses will be offered statewide, which includes Terre Haute. Anyone can take these courses, and they will be offered virtually, according to Jennifer Hashem, Ivy Tech executive director of public affairs.
The Google Career Certificates program prepares learners for entry-level jobs in the in-demand fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and UX design.
This offering will equip students with job-ready skills as they pursue their degree, while also connecting them to career resources and a network of over 150 companies through the program’s employer consortium.
“Our partnership with Google and Jobs for the Future will bring more tech jobs and innovation to Indiana, providing Hoosiers with a unique opportunity to contribute to a high-wage, high-demand industry that is generating impact at scale for the state,” said Matt Etchison, Ivy Tech chief information officer and senior vice president.
In collaboration with corporate partner, TechPoint, Ivy+ IT Academy’s offering of the Google Career Certificates will support the company’s goal of increasing the state’s tech workforce by 41,000 by 2030 and solidify Indiana’s national reputation as a vibrant tech hub.
Designed and taught by Google employees, each certificate includes over 150+ practice and graded assessments, quizzes, or writing assignments to ensure rigor and mastery.
To help prepare learners for jobs, the program provides resources including resume templates, coaching from Career Circle and interview practice with Big Interview.
Graduates are also connected with an employer consortium of over 150 companies—including American Express, Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and Google—that hire in the certificate fields.
Launched in 2018, over 150,000 people have graduated from the Google Career Certificates program in the U.S.
Seventy-five percent of them report a positive career impact—such as a new job, higher pay, or a promotion—within six months of completion, and 55% of graduates identify as Asian, Black, or Latino.
To learn more about the Google Career Certificates program or to enroll, visit the Ivy+ IT Academy webpage or follow the IT Academy on LinkedIn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.