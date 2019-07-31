Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will host an Express Enrollment Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at its main campus, 8000 S. Education Drive.
There is still time to enroll in fall classes that start August 26.
With Ivy Tech staff onsite, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet with academic advisers.
Students can also learn more about assessment options. For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.
Express Enrollment Days are free. However, students are encouraged to RSVP. For more details and to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.
Prior to Express Enrollment Day, students can get started by completing the Ivy Tech application online, as the first step to applying for scholarships. Apply online at ivytech.edu/applynow.
