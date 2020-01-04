The Terre Haute campus of Ivy Tech Community College will offer walk-in advising and registration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 10 at the main campus, 8000 S. Education Drive.
An information session about ways to help pay for college will also be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the main campus.
Spring classes start Jan. 13.
During walk-in registration, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet with academic advisors. Students can also learn more about assessment options. For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.
Students can get started by completing the Ivy Tech application online at ivytech.edu/applynow and review steps to enroll at ivytech.edu/enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.