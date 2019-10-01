Ivy Tech Community College will host an informational session on low-cost and no-cost college options from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Terre Haute campus, 8000 S. Education Drive.
Prospective students can learn about options including free certificates funded by the Workforce Ready Grant, and Ivy Tech scholarships that do not have to be paid back. Attendees will also learn how Ivy Tech short-term training programs like certificates allow students to complete training in a specific job field.
Fall classes start Oct. 28, and there is still time to apply and enroll.
To qualify for the Workforce Ready Grant, individuals must be Indiana residents, must have a high school diploma or GED/HSE, may not have previously received a bachelor’s or associate degree, and must file a FAFSA. For complete eligibility requirements visit ivytech.edu/nextleveljobs.
To RSVP or request information, contact Amanda Cox at acox87@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2232. Anyone considering enrolling at Ivy Tech can get started by applying online at ivytech.edu/applynow. For help applying, visit the Ivy Tech Terre Haute main campus at 8000 S. Education Drive, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
