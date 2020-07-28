Ivy Tech offers scholarships for machinist career training

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute is offering $1,500 scholarships from the Gene Haas Foundation to prepare students for computer numerically controlled (CNC) machinist careers and to help close the skills gap in the modern manufacturing industry.
A limited number of scholarships are available for new or returning students to enroll in Ivy Tech’s Machine Tool Technology technical certificate or associate degree programs in the Fall 2020 Semester. Classes will be offered in-person, at the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus.
Students can reapply for the scholarship each year. Funds can be used to help cover educational costs, including tuition, books, tools or a laptop.
In addition, if students are eligible for Indiana’s Next Level Jobs (ivytech.edu/nextleveljobs) grant funding, tuition will be covered to earn a certificate or technical certificate.
To learn about Ivy Tech’s Machine Tool Technology program or apply for the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship, visit link.ivytech.edu/mtt
