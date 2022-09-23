Ivy Tech offers opportunities for visits, applications

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and Greencastle have upcoming visit opportunities for those interested in earning a credential or associate degree.
High school students and their families are invited to Go Ivy Day on Oct. 7, to discover Ivy Tech as a path toward a career or an affordable start to a bachelor’s degree.
Attendees will tour campus, hear a student panel, learn about financial aid, discover transfer opportunities, and more.
This event is free and lunch is provided. Every student who attends will be entered into a drawing to win a new laptop computer. Go Ivy Day is being hosted at both the Terre Haute campus and the Greencastle site.
College GO! is a statewide initiative from September through November dedicated to helping students find the right college for them.
During this time, students are invited to visit Ivy Tech, complete the free Ivy Tech application, and discover the nearly 50 programs Ivy Tech offers.
College Application Week is September 26-30 and Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute is offering a chance to win a free laptop computer to anyone who visits campus during the week to learn about the application process and degree programs.
Also, each week Ivy Tech hosts Tuesdays@theTech at which new, current, and prospective students can take the next steps in their academic and professional careers.
Tuesdays@theTech is a dedicated day to help attendees with a variety of things, including applying to Ivy Tech, registering for classes, completing enrollment steps, discovering available courses and programs, connecting with Career Coaches, obtaining information about the financial aid process, learning about college affordability programs, and more.
On Nov. 6, financial aid professionals will be available to help individuals navigate and complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Every year, many deserving Indiana college students receive thousands of dollars in grants, loans, and scholarships. The first step to receiving financial aid and making college more affordable is completing the FAFSA.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, financial aid professionals will help students and their families complete the required financial aid paperwork.
To learn more about these events, or to set up a personalized visit experience, visit ivytech.edu/visitus.
To get started at Ivy Tech, prospective students should complete the free application for admission at ivytech.edu/applynow. Those interested in getting started now can enroll for classes that start on Oct. 24 and Jan. 17 after applying and being accepted.
