Ivy Tech offers info sessions every third Thursday

Ivy Tech Community College is launching monthly virtual information sessions to help individuals learn about tuition-free and low-cost career training.
Sessions are open to anyone looking to skill up for a new career, including displaced workers, or those whose employment situation has changed due to the pandemic.
During sessions, information will be provided on Ivy Tech tuition-free certificates that can help individuals quickly prepare for in-demand careers available in the Wabash Valley Ivy Tech said in a news release. Attendees will also be connected with community resources like WorkOne, for additional assistance.
Sessions will take place every third Thursday of the month, and the first event will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18. Reservations are required to attend virtually.
Ivy Tech tuition-free certificates can prepare job-seekers for a wide variety of careers in accounting, automation & robotics technology, automotive service, business administration, cyber security, diesel heavy truck technology, HVAC, medical assisting, practical nursing, structural welding, and many others. These certificates are available through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
To be eligible for the program, an individual must be an Indiana resident; have a high school diploma or GED/High School Equivalency; have not previously received a certificate in a Next Level Jobs eligible program; have not previously received an associate degree or higher.
Registration is required at ivytech.edu/terrehaute,. Click on “Information Sessions”. Those who register will receive a link to attend virtually via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.