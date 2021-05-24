The state's Crossing the Finish Line program is offering free Ivy Tech summer classes to high school juniors and seniors who are close to completing college credentials.
Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute is expanding the initiative to offer additional scholarships to help even more students become eligible for the program. Current high school seniors in the Class of 2021 and juniors in the Class of 2022 who have taken at least one Ivy Tech dual credit class are now eligible to apply to the free summer program at Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
Participating students can accelerate their college education by earning free college credits to complete a credential that leads to a career or transfer. The initiative will cover eligible students’ tuition, fees, books, as well as the cost of obtaining transcripts and any required College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests.
Ivy Tech will help students identify the courses needed to complete a credential. Students could potentially complete the Indiana College Core, a credential that allows students to start their education as a sophomore at any Indiana public four-year institution.
The program is only available this summer, and classes begin on June 7, 2021. High school juniors and seniors can find out if they are eligible and take advantage of this opportunity by contacting Ivy Tech Terre Haute at ivytech.edu/visitus and clicking “Chat Live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.