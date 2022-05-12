This summer, area high school students will be able to take classes and earn college credit and credentials for free at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.
The Crossing the Finish Line program is an opportunity for high school students who are just a few credit hours away from earning the Indiana College Core or another credential to complete their coursework at Ivy Tech.
Earning a credential makes students better prepared for high-demand jobs or well-positioned to continue to a four-year school to earn their bachelor’s degree.
The Indiana College Core is a 30-credit-hour block of general education college-level coursework that transfers seamlessly to all Indiana public colleges and universities and some private institutions.
This means students can start college with 30 credit hours already earned, saving time and money.
Thanks to a grant from the Indiana Department of Education, Ivy Tech is helping those students “Cross the Finish Line” by funding their tuition, books, and fees for classes this summer so they can complete their credentials for free.
In addition, Vigo County School Corp. received a grant from the Greater Education Opportunities (GEO) Foundation to provide free classes as well as some transportation to Ivy Tech for Vigo County high school students this summer.
Vigo County high school students can take Ivy 106 or Business 108 at Ivy Tech, with transportation provided for any VCSC student in Ivy 106. Both classes are condensed into only a few weeks in June so students can enjoy the rest of the summer.
As a final option, any high school student in Indiana can take courses at Ivy Tech this summer at no cost. It’s an opportunity for students to explore areas of interest, earn a certificate or work toward completing the Indiana College Core.
These free courses are available for high school students in grades 9-11 and 12th-grade students who are graduating high school in 2022.
Classes start June 6. Ivy Tech is hosting Enrollment Days on May 17 and May 24 so students can get one-on-one help registering for courses and exploring opportunities.
