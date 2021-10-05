Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus was ranked first on the list of best associate degree in nursing programs and second on the list of best licensed practical nursing programs, according to Nursing Schools Almanac.
In September, the almanac released its 2021 rankings of the best nursing programs in Indiana.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute students’ pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam among first-time test-takers is 95.3%, from 2011-2020. Ivy Tech Terre Haute students’ pass rate on the NCLEX-PN exam among first-time test-takers is 99.3% from 2011-2020.
“The Ivy Tech School of Nursing holds students to the highest standards of clinical practice and patient care skills,” said Kim Cooper, dean of the School of Nursing. “Graduates are highly sought after upon graduation, and are well-prepared to serve our communities and healthcare employers in west-central Indiana, and beyond.”
There are more than 180 students currently enrolled in associate of science in nursing programs and more than 25 licensed practical nursing students.
The School of Nursing graduates approximately 20 licensed practical nursing and between 90 and 100 associate of science in nursing students annually. All School of Nursing graduates complete clinical rotations encompassing various acute and long term locations in the Wabash Valley before graduating and entering the workforce.
Detailed information about Nursing Schools Almanac rankings and methodology can be found online at nursingschoolsalmanac.com/rankings/adn/indiana and nursingschoolsalmanac.com/rankings/lpn/indiana.
Information about Ivy Tech’s associate of science in nursing and practical nursing programs can be found at ivytech.edu/nursing.
Classes that start in October 2021 and January 2022 are open for registration at ivytech.edu/applynow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.