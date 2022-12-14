Ivy Tech Community College of Terre Haute and Greencastle and Next Step Foundation have partnered to improve education attainment in the recovery community.
The initiative provides an education pathway and comprehensive support for individuals in recovery to broaden their education and potentially earn their workforce credential or associate degree, according to a news release.
Next Step Foundation and Ivy Tech received significant investments from local partners to launch this collaborative program, including the United Way of the Wabash Valley and Thompson Thrift.
The collaboration will assist those in long-term recovery through career exploration and employment.
Next Step will begin phase one of a five-year pilot program in spring 2023 with the launch of their educational program, which includes hiring a program coordinator who will work with Next Step clients to ensure they achieve high school equivalency and receive personalized enrichment activities focused on college and career readiness.
Next Step plans to enroll 30 to 50 individuals annually in their educational program. Upon successful completion, those who are interested in continuing their education at Ivy Tech can apply for acceptance into a unique scholarship program.
Students accepted into the scholarship program will be part of a small group of individuals with similar life experiences.
With a dedicated coordinator to oversee the scholarship program, the students will receive personalized and comprehensive support, including mentoring and professional and career development programming, throughout their time at Ivy Tech.
Students also will receive a monthly living stipend to help alleviate the stress of paying for college costs.
Representatives from Ivy Tech and Next Step anticipate a total need of $650,000 to support the five-year pilot program. To date, $325,000 has been secured thanks to the United Way of the Wabash Valley and Thompson Thrift.
Ivy Tech looks to award 10 individuals the opportunity to join the scholarship program and start classes in the fall of 2023 to earn the career-focused certificate or associate degree.
To learn more, contact Rachel Mullinnix at rmullinnix@ivytech.edu or Dana Simons at dana@nextsteptoday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.