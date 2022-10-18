Union Health on Tuesday was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Employer Award on Tuesday evening.
The award, created by the Ivy Tech Alumni Council, celebrates local employers who develop meaningful partnerships with Ivy Tech.
Nick Givens, who serves as the chair of the Alumni Council, presented Union Health with the recognition.
“The Outstanding Alumni Employer Award recognizes companies in West Central Indiana that value the continued education and growth of their employees, serve as a top career prospect for Ivy Tech graduates, and are committed to improving the community,” said Givens.
Union Health has adopted a multi-faceted and long-term commitment to supporting opportunities for Ivy Tech students and graduates.
Through an Achieve Your Degree agreement with Ivy Tech, Union Health offers tuition reimbursement for their employees to grow their skills and continue their education at Ivy Tech. In addition, Union Health has provided funding to support the renovation and expansion of key healthcare programs at Ivy Tech to help close the industry’s employment gap. Currently, because of these and other partnership and apprenticeship initiatives, nearly 20% of Union Health’s employees are Ivy Tech graduates.
“We are honored to receive this award, and we are proud to employ so many Ivy Tech graduates. There is a need in West Central Indiana and throughout the state for a highly skilled workforce in the healthcare industry,” said Steve Holman, chief executive officer for Union Health.
“Our partnership with Ivy Tech ensures the continued education of our current staff and provides the students who are working toward their careers to experience a hands-on education that mirrors the industry environment.”
Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks participated in the event and added, “Union Health is the epitome of what it means to be a corporate partner. Their partnership with Ivy Tech not only supports the growth and development of their current and future staff but also supports the well-being and economic success of our communities.”
The award was established in 2019 and recognized Terre Haute Savings Bank as the inaugural recipient.
The Alumni Council, which created the recognition, is comprised of distinguished representatives from each of Ivy Tech’s seven schools.
The members serve as advocates for the college and assist with alumni engagement activities. The Outstanding Alumni Employer award was presented at the Chancellor’s Club dinner, which is an annual event that recognizes Ivy Tech’s most generous and loyal benefactors.
Each summer, the Alumni Council receives nominations for consideration and selects the company that fits the criteria for the award. For more information about submitting a nomination for the 2023 award, connect with the Ivy Tech Foundation at terrehaute-foundation@ivytech.edu.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Ivy Tech Community College.
