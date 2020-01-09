McDonald’s restaurants and Ivy Tech Community College campuses across Indiana on Thursday launched an alliance to make college more affordable and offer training for the workforce.
The program could benefit employees at more than 300 McDonald’s locations and 18 Ivy Tech campuses with 40 sites, including Terre Haute.
Through the Archways to Opportunity program, McDonald's restaurant employees who work a minimum of 90 days at 15 hours per week will be eligible for tuition assistance of up to $2,500 per year as a crew member and up to $3,000 per year as a manager.
Ivy Tech will offer crosswalk credits to McDonald’s restaurant employees for some on-the-job training and classes, plus individualized counseling – allowing them to earn a degree faster.
McDonald’s restaurants in Indiana have enrolled a number of employees in the Archways to Opportunity tuition assistance program since its inception five years ago. Throughout 2019, McDonald’s invested more than $1.2 million in tuition assistance to restaurant employees across Indiana.
Ivy Tech’s degree crosswalk will allow McDonald’s employees to work with an Ivy Tech counselor to determine which of their McDonald’s training and work experiences may articulate into credits which they can apply towards their certificate or degree.
The flexibility of Ivy Tech having both online classes and locations statewide will give employees the option to complete coursework on their schedule.
With most Ivy Tech students working while they attend school, Ivy Tech leadership says this new partnership fits in perfect with Ivy Tech Community College’s mission.
“This is the exact kind of forward-thinking partnership that enables Indiana to develop our skilled and ready workforce,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a news release.
To learn more about the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program, visit any Indiana McDonald’s or the Archways to Opportunity website, archwaystoopportunity.com, or visit Ivy Tech’s website, ivytech.edu/mcdonalds.
