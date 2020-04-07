Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute has partnered with local businesses to host the Community & College Benefit Series, a series of virtual events designed to support the local economy and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event proceeds will directly support local businesses as well as the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund.
"The Coronavirus has affected each of us in many ways, and it is critical to find ways to stay connected during this time,” Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks said in a news release. “While we have been finding new and different ways to connect with students, we are also turning our attention to our community partners."
The series will launch with Virtual Yoga with Common Ground Crossfit and Yoga this Saturday, April 11, 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Owner and yoga instructor, Kelsey Terry, will lead an all-levels yoga flow to create meaningful connection to mind, body and community. Registration is $25. Each registration will provide $15 of support to Common Ground and $10 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Virtual Cooking with Kris will be held Wednesday, April 15, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Chef Kris Kraut will hold a live cooking lesson on Zoom, providing insights into how to make a simple dish taste like something from The Red Barn. A meal kit with fresh ingredients will delivered to each participant a day before the event. One meal kit will feed a family of four. Pick-up is available upon request. Registration is $40. Each meal kit purchased will provide $25 of support to the Butler's Pantry and $15 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund.
A Virtual Silent Auction featuring locally owned businesses in the Wabash Valley will be held from Friday, April 24, at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 26 at 11:45 p.m. Participating businesses will receive the starting bid amounts for each item listed, and any amount over will go toward the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund.
To sign up and learn more about event details, visit ivytech.edu/ccbenefit.
The Ivy Tech COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide increased flexibility to assist campuses in meeting unforeseen challenges, with the number one goal of providing support to ensure students’ continued educational success. For more information, visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund.
