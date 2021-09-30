Ivy Tech launches its first statewide campaign

Ivy Tech Community College today is publicly launching its first statewide campaign — a $285 million “Invest IN Ivy Tech” effort, with Ivy Tech Terre Haute raising $12 million of that total.
All locally raised dollars remain within the local communities. All dollars raised by Ivy Tech Terre Haute will serve Vigo, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion county residents.
The campaign is the largest statewide philanthropic effort in the history of the college and its foundation.
So far, Ivy Tech statewide has reached more than $200 million toward its goal, or just over 70%.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute has raised $6.6 million toward its $12 million target.
“In West Central Indiana, Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s mission is to increase the educational attainment in our communities to prepare graduates for Indiana’s most in-demand career fields,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “With 85% of Ivy Tech Terre Haute graduates staying within the Wabash Valley after graduation, our investment in their education will ensure a strong future economy locally within our communities."
Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s seven campaign priorities are student-centered and focused on the future of Wabash Valley communities. Those campaign priorities are as follows:
• K-14 Pathway Support: To support students and grow the economy, the college must create a seamless pathway from high school to Ivy Tech through dual credit and dual enrollment programs and on-site College Connection coaches who can explain processes and opportunities.
• Mental Health: From everyday stress management to challenging family situations to PTSD, students often need greater support while pursuing their education.
• Sustainable Support: For students to be workforce-ready and competitive, they need to participate in outside events, learn from top faculty and train on current, in-use technologies — especially those in programs with high-equipment needs.
• Laptops for students: To ensure equal access to online classes and data, Ivy Tech aims to provide qualified students with laptops or tablets and a data plan.
• Student Success Initiative: To help students stay positive and on track, the the college wants to create a program that measures their accomplishments, provides positive recognition and strengthens their resolve to complete their education.
• Campus Enhancements: Today, numerous industries demand multidisciplinary collaboration. Students cannot experience that because the current configuration prohibits shared lab and learning environments; this fractured experience also impacts student services.
• Scholarship Program Boost: Increasing the existing scholarship program will expand it to support emerging demographics and critical employment areas.
The Ivy Tech Terre Haute campaign is led by co-chairs Steve and Lori Danielson. Campaign committee members include Alpa Patel, Rick Burger, Eileen Prose, Fred Rubey, Greg Harbison, Luke Terry, Pat Ralston, Steve Finzel, TJ Warren and Vickie Wallace.
“Supporting Ivy Tech is an easy decision for us because of the positive impact Ivy Tech has on our community and on the lives of so many students and families,” said Steve Danielson. “Anywhere from 25-30% of high school students do not have a plan after high school. Our workforce needs these young adults desperately, and Ivy Tech helps give students a pathway toward a career and further education."
Ivy Tech graduates not only fill the local workforce, but they also fill classrooms at Indiana State University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as they continue their education, he said.
“In addition to the positive community impact, we find it easy and critical to support Ivy Tech because of the incredible students,” said Lori Danielson. “Shawn Pendergraf, a first-generation college student, recently spoke about his Ivy Tech journey and something he said still resonates with me as I think about Ivy Tech’s impact. Shawn said, ‘Ivy Tech invited me to succeed.’ Inviting students to succeed, showing them how, and supporting them every step of the way is the impact that Ivy Tech can make in our communities — through each individual student’s life.”
A recent economic impact report revealed Ivy Tech’s impact in fiscal year 2018-19 in the service region of Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
The report revealed that one out of every 53 jobs in the region is supported by the activities of Ivy Tech and its students. In addition, the average Ivy Tech associate degree graduate will see annual earnings that are $10,100 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent working in Indiana.
The students’ investment in Ivy Tech has an average annual internal rate of return of 18.5%. This demonstrates Ivy Tech’s significant impact on students’ lives, in addition to economic impact.
Invest IN Ivy Tech will be completed in 2023, the 60th anniversary of Ivy Tech. Learn more at InvestINIvytech.org.
