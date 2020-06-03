Transfer students now have a clear pathway to an Indiana University degree due to a new agreement with Ivy Tech Community College.
Effective this week, Ivy Tech associate-level graduates from across Indiana are guaranteed admission, based on select provisions, into certain programs at all IU regional campuses via a guaranteed admission agreement, according to an Ivy Tech news release.
The agreement spells out necessary coursework toward degree requirements at both institutions. Admission to all campuses also comes with an application fee waiver.
"Our regional campuses have continued to spark growth and innovation for students' education and careers, exemplifying the hallmark of research, discovery and service of IU's 200-year history," said John Applegate, IU executive vice president for university academic affairs. "These guaranteed admissions agreements solidify IU's commitment to best practices in transfers and steady progress toward degrees."
This guaranteed admission eliminates any loss of credits while minimizing cost to students and ensuring they are able to complete their bachelor's degrees on time.
"Since 2005, Ivy Tech and the IU regional campuses have been working together to improve transfer opportunities for students. This guaranteed admissions agreement takes our partnership to a new and higher level that directly benefits Hoosiers seeking bachelor's degrees," said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.
Ivy Tech students who want to take advantage of this opportunity can work with their Ivy Tech academic advisors to confirm that their academic plan meets all the requirements.
Students can further maximize savings on their degree by taking advantage of scholarship and grant opportunities at both institutions, which is critical to Hoosiers now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.