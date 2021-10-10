Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute invites high school students and their families to Go Ivy Day on Friday, Oct. 29 for career exploration and to discover Ivy Tech as a path toward a career or an affordable start to a bachelor’s degree.
The event is free and lunch is provided but RSVP is required.
Attendees will tour campus, hear a student panel, learn about financial aid, transfer options, and more. Attendees can also choose a degree program to explore in-depth by meeting faculty and experiencing hands-on lab activities.
“Go Ivy Day is intended to provide high school seniors and their families with the chance to explore options for their futures,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “Senior year can be a stressful time for students and their families, and our intention is to offer support and guidance, including financial aid information and academic program exploration, all in one day.”
To attend Go Ivy Day, RSVP is required at ivytech.edu/visitus (Click ‘Sign Up’ under ‘Go Ivy Day’). To get started at Ivy Tech, prospective students should complete the free application for admission at ivytech.edu/applynow.
