Ivy Tech hosts automotive skills competition

Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute welcomed more than 170 high school students Thursday to compete in an automotive skills competition and to learn about high-demand careers in the automotive technology industry.
Students participated from Northview High School, Twin Rivers Career and Technical Education Area, Sullivan High School, Wabash River Career and Technical Education Center, Terre Haute North High School, North Central High School, Terre Haute South High School, Tri-County, and Area 30 Career Center.
The day included hands-on skills tests and a written test for 16 students participating in the contest, while nearly 160 other students rotated through breakout sessions learning about the latest technology in the industry and what a typical day for an automotive technician includes.
Guest speaker Steve Adams of Napa Auto Parts shared that demand for skilled, credentialed workers is high as automotive is one of the largest industries. Other industry partners participating in the event included QuadCo Napa (Terre Haute’s Napa Store), Napa (national office), CRC Industries, West Side Tractor—John Deere, Adam’s Garage, Finzel’s Mastertech, Sir Thomas Automotive Repair, SmartWasher, Grizzly Industrial Tools, Z-Tech, Advantage Auto, Toyota of Terre Haute and Thompson’s Honda.
The 2022 Ivy Tech Automotive Skills Contest winners were:
Senior winners
• First Place: Gage Youngblood, a senior at Northview High School;
• Second Place: Ethan Hooper, a senior at North Central High School.
Junior winners
• First place: Joel Mobley, a junior from Area 30 Career Center;
• Second place: Blake House, a junior from Twin Rivers Career and Technical Education Area.
Second-place winners received a set of tools. First-place winners received a set of tools and a four-drawer mechanic’s cart. In addition, the Ivy Tech Foundation awarded a $1,000 Ivy Tech Scholarship to Gage Youngblood, the high school senior finishing in first place in the skills competition.
— This item was supplied to the Tribune-Star by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute.
