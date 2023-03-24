Ivy Tech Terre Haute has begun some “very early stage” discussion about workforce training for ENTEK, a battery component manufacturer that announced Tuesday it will build a $1.5 billion plant in the Vigo County Industrial Park II.
The company says it will bring 642 jobs by the end of 2027 and support the growing electric vehicle industry.
Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor, briefed the Ivy Tech regional board Friday about the role the community college hopes to play.
The company’s announcement “is a huge economic boost to our community,” she said. “We’re excited for them and the opportunity to partner with them.”
Some preliminary conversations have begun, with more expected in upcoming weeks.
The plant will be highly automated, which points to such Ivy Tech programs as advanced automation and robotics technology as well as industrial technology, electrical and mechanical maintenance programs, Crooks said.
The company hopes to have its first production line running in 2025 and have all of its lines running by the end of 2027.
What Crooks has shared with company officials is that “the sooner we can be engaged and connected with them, the better. That allows us to design programming to make sure it is going to be what they need.”
Company representatives have toured Ivy Tech facilities, although Crooks said Ivy Tech didn’t know the company’s identity until an announcement was made Tuesday.
Those attending Friday’s meeting also discussed the importance of high school partnerships and career-technical education programs and pathways that feed into related Ivy Tech programming. “It will take all of us moving in that direction,” Crooks said.
She noted that the Vigo County School Corp. has a strong robotics program.
Tom Balitewicz, VCSC interim superintendent, said, “It certainly is on our front burner to be sure that those CTE programs we have are applicable to that next step” in post-secondary education, whether a degree or certification. “We want to make sure those things are aligned.”
According to Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., ENTEK CEO Larry Keith has stated that the talent required by the company will involve a host of disciplines — engineering, various technicians, maintenance, operators, logistics and so on — everything required to successfully operate a “mega” manufacturing operation.
“Ivy Tech’s Wabash Valley campus is in a great position to assist the company with its workforce/training needs,” Witt said. “ENTEK has great interest in working with all of our local educational institutions to help fulfill the company’s talent requirements.”
