Ivy Tech Community College has honored Marquis E. Songer of Terre Haute and Linda Pearson of Greencastle as two of the 39 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2022 President’s Award, the highest honor for Ivy Tech faculty and adjunct faculty.
“We are fortunate to have faculty members who exemplify excellence and represent Ivy Tech Community College remarkably,” said Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor of Ivy Tech Terre Haute and Greencastle.
The college honored each for their exemplary work with students and the college community during the past year.
The college also honored Songer with the Glenn W. Sample Founder’s Award for Excellence in Instruction. Songer is assistant professor and program chair, machine tool technology, in Terre Haute.
Pearson is an adjunct faculty member in behavioral sciences at the Greencastle site.
