Ivy Tech Terre Haute recently held its first machining competition.
The event tested dual-credit students on their machining skills. Participating were students from Sullivan (Twin Rivers), Terre Haute South, and Terre Haute North. The event included a knowledge check, measuring test, and lathe and mill work.
Mason Drake from Sullivan High School took home first place and the outstanding senior award. Drake also received a toolbox, machining tools, and a $1,000 scholarship to Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
The event was presented by Ivy Tech’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science program and was supported by the Gene Haas Foundation.
High school students interested in getting a head start on college can take courses at Ivy Tech Terre Haute this summer for free. Summer classes begin on June 5. Interested students can learn more at bit.ly/freeclassesth
