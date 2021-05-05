Ivy Tech grads determined, resilient

Caitlin Corbin has set some pretty high goals for herself.
She aspires to get a doctorate in biology and wants to become a biomedical gerontologist, which involves the study of aging and extending human life.
But first things first.
Tonight, the former Terre Haute North Vigo High School student will graduate from Ivy Tech Community College with an associate degree in computer science. Next month, she’ll begin a competitive, online internship with the National Institutes of Health located in Maryland.
While she’s been accepted at the University of Maryland, Corbin is likely to pursue her bachelor’s at Indiana University Bloomington in the fall. She will major in computer science.
The study of aging “is something I’ve been passionate about since I was very young.
“Why do we age, what causes it” and is it possible to slow or prevent diseases that arise from age-related conditions?
“Humans are living longer every single decade ... health and medicine are getting better over time,” she said.
She wants to be part of the movement working to treat diseases impacting the elderly, which could help prolong human life and the quality of life.
While at Ivy Tech, Corbin has participated in various leadership programs and this year is Student Government Association president. “I’ve been pushing myself as much as I could the last year trying to grow,” she said.
She decided to start her post-secondary education at Ivy Tech because it was most affordable. “I’d rather not be in debt when I graduate,” she said.
She’s thrilled to have the internship with the National Institutes for Health. They were primarily taking interns who applied last year but could not participate when the program was canceled because of COVID. “The internship was so difficult to get,” she said. “I was lucky to get a spot.”
Corbin will be able to do the paid internship online from Terre Haute and will work with another student to program Raspberry Pi computers for a cyclotron lab; the work relates to medical technology such as MRIs [magnetic resonance imaging].
Two ceremonies
Ivy Tech Terre Haute is conducting two 2021 commencement ceremonies at Hulman Center; the first took place Wednesday for the School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing and the second is tonight for all other graduates, including Corbin.
To comply with COVID-19 protocols, only graduates who RSVP’d and ticketed guests were able to attend in person. The public also was able to watch via livestream.
The Ivy Tech classes of 2020 and 2021 are both being recognized at this year’s ceremonies. Collectively 2,298 graduates earned about 3,212 credentials. The graduates include more than 400 area high school students who have earned college credentials.
“We are ecstatic to be here in person this year,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. She praised the graduates for persisting with their education during a pandemic.
Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president, told students they have the opportunity to be America’s next Great Generation. “You have succeeded during a time of adversity, great and small. Many of you have seen your own livelihoods, or those of family and friends, on the brink. All of you have seen your day-to-day world close down.”
She added, “This adversity ... coupled with your resilience to move forward ... will define your future.”
The keynote speaker was Dr. Caleb Unger, a resident physician at Union Hospital and an Ivy Tech alumnus; he graduated from from Ivy Tech’s surgical technology program in 2009.
He credited two former Ivy Tech staff, Debbie Wilson and the late Sherra Creed, “as two of the most influential people in getting me where I am today.” He became emotional as he talked about them. “Their belief in my potential carried me long after I left the halls of Ivy Tech.”
Over the past year, Unger has cared for patients suffering from COVID 19. “It’s presented a pretty big challenge for most of the medical community. Health care heroes have responded in big ways,” he said.
The resilience and determination of those in health care fields “has been astounding. These disciplines are on the front lines sacrificing their health and safety to help those in need every day,” Unger said.
Those graduating Wednesday will be moving into those health care fields, and “for this I thank you. There is no greater feeling than helping someone in their greatest hour of need.”
Arica Jenkins
Among those celebrating commencement Wednesday was Arica Jenkins, who graduated with an associate of applied science in medical assisting and is currently doing an eight-week externship at a local walk-in clinic.
She worked in the restaurant industry, and with her husband’s encouragement, decided to enroll at Ivy Tech; she wanted a more stable source of income. Not long after she started her studies, the pandemic hit and her restaurant hours were cut.
Jenkins, who received a scholarship through the ELEVATE Minority Scholars Achievement Program, is pursuing a job in health care.
Interviewed prior to commencement, she said, “It feels great. I’m glad to be finally coming to the end. In the beginning when you first start, you just see everything you have to do and all the pre-requisites. I have to make sure I keep my grades up. I’m not only a student, I’m a wife, I’m a mother, I’m trying to work and maintain our home.”
She added, “It can be overwhelming. But now that I’m at the finish line, I see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Initially, her courses were on campus, and then in spring of 2020, those classes moved online. “That was difficult. I don’t like online classes. Even though they are convenient, they are just not my favorite,” Jenkins said.
The course of study involves a lot of hands-on, and online learning was not always conducive to that, she said.
Both Jenkins and her 12-year-old son were learning from home last spring. “He’s doing homework and I’m doing homework. It was just really difficult,” she said.
She and her family moved here about two years ago from Georgia; she has two older children who live in Georgia.
At first, Jenkins didn’t plan to attend commencement, but she changed her mind. “I am very excited. I feel this is a big step. A lot of people didn’t get this chance last year so I’m glad I’m able to participate.”
