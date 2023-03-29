Local high school students are invited to visit Ivy Tech Community College April 14 for Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech’s Terre Haute campus and Greencastle site.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about Ivy Tech's academic programs, meet with admissions counselors and financial aid staff and tour campus.
“Go Ivy Day is a great opportunity for high school students to learn more about the college experience and explore their post-high school options,” said Amanda Cox, director of admissions, recruitment, and K-14 programs.
The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/goivyday2023.
For students nearing completion of the Indiana College Core requirements or another high-value credential, Ivy Tech has partnered with the Indiana Department of Education to provide eligible students funding for their tuition, books, and fees for classes this summer.
Through this program, students can earn their credentials for free and, in many cases, start college as a sophomore. To find out if you’re eligible, contact Amanda Cox at acox87@ivytech.edu. Classes start June 5 and have limited availability.
For adult learners, Ivy Tech has many opportunities to visit our campus, including Tuesdays@theTech, where visitors can get one-on-one help applying to Ivy Tech.
Additionally, prospective students can stop by for ‘Why Wait Wednesday’ and get assistance completing the FAFSA and learn about scholarship opportunities.
Visit ivytech.edu/visitus to schedule a visit or to live chat with the admissions and enrollment team to get started earning college credits at Ivy Tech. Applying is free and applications are accepted on an ongoing basis. Students can apply at ivytech.edu/apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.